Kieran ‘Kevin’ Kelly, Dublin & Thurles

Kieran (Kevin) Kelly

1 St. Patrick’s Close, Monkstown Co. Dublin and formerly Williamstown, The Commons, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home Urlingford on Friday evening from 7 o’clock until 9 o’clock for family and close friends.

Requiem mass for family only on Saturday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery.

