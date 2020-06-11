Kieran Boland

Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Co. Offaly, June 10th, 2020, (peacefully) at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Formerly with The Mid-Western Health Board Ambulance Service; deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Margaret (neé Sherlock), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours and a large circle of friends and work colleagues.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. For those who would have liked to attend Kieran’s Funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, you can leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

