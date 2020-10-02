Kevin Moloney, Roscrea

101 Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his wife Teresa, brothers Paddy, Liam, Sean, Dick and Donal, sisters Maura and Nora.

Deeply regretted by his sons Dermot, Kevin, Aidan and Paul, daughters Teresa, Joan and Margaret, sons-in-law Oisín and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret, Karen, Madeline and Caroline, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Due to goverment guidelines Kevin Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Sunday evening (approx 6.15pm travelling down Railway View, Grove St, Main St, Rosemary St, and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

House is strictly private.

Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

