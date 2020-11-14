Kevin Hyland, Nenagh

Cluan Caoin, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Kevin Hyland (Cluan Caoin, Nenagh & formerly of Shanbally, Williamstown, Co. Galway & London) November 13th 2020 peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh hospital beloved husband of the late Mollie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Rita & Sheila, son in law Malcolm ( Chalkie) , the Conneally & Foley families, relatives & many friends .

May Kevin rest in peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place On Wednesday 18th November at 1 p.m. St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Terryglass Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent de Paul.

