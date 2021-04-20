Kay O’Donoghue, Clonmel & Carrick-on-Suir

Kay O’Donoghue

26 Ballingarrane, Cahir Road, Clonmel and formerly of Churchtown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford.

Arriving for funeral mass on Thursday at 11am in St Molleran’s Church, Carrick on Suir.

Followed by burial at St Mary’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence