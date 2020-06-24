Kathleen Teefey, Ardcroney

Kathleen Teefey Nee O’Meara

Ardcroney Nenagh. Peacefully surrounded by her husband and family at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her beloved son Oliver & daughter Patricia. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael and cherished family Paddy, Marie, Christine, Rita, Bridie, Michael, Bernard, Martin, Mai, John, Phyllis, Gerry and Anne. Her dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Josephine, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nephews & nieces, cousins kind neighbours relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Friday at 11 o’clock in St. Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery at approx 12.30 o’clock.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

