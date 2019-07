St. Kevins Terrace, Clonmel

Reposing at Fennessys Funeral home on Saturday evening from 6.30 with removal at 8.15 to SS Peter & Pauls Church.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30 with Funeral on Monday to the Island Crematorium, Cork for Cremation at 12 noon.

No flowers please – donations if desired to St. Anthonys Unit, Glenconnor c/o Fennessy Funeral Directors, Clonmel.