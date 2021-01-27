Kathleen Sheedy nee Egan, Thurles

Turtulla, Thurles.

Beloved wife of Tom and dear mother to Catherine, John, Marita and Majella, cherished grandchildren Christopher, Nichola, Jessica and Rachel, great-grandchildren Samuel and Orlagh, sons in law Valentine, Pat and Brendan, daughter-in-law Helen, sister to Johnny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with government advice and to ensure the safety of all Kathleen’s family and friends, a private funeral will take place.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only please, as per Kathleen’s wishes.

Donations, if desired, to Thurles Meals on Wheels, Stradavoher, Thurles.

House Private Please.

