Cloonagh, Golden Grove Road, Roscrea and formerly of Limerick Street, Roscrea.

Reposing at her daughter Rosaleen’s residence in Golden Grove on Sunday evening from 4.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15am arriving in St Cronan’s Church for funeral mass at 12 noon

Burial aftewards in the adjoining old cemetery.