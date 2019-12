Rehill, Ballylooby, Cahir.

Reposing at her nephew John’s home in Rehill on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.