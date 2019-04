the Grove, Lisobyhane, Emly, Tipperary.

In her 92nd year.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8:30pm, arriving at St Ailbe’s Church Emly at 9pm.

Requiem mass on Sunday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.