Kathleen Morrissey, Nenagh & Bruree

Kathleen Morrissey

Yewston, Nenagh & late of Ballynaught, Bruree, Co.Limerick. Suddenly but peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughter Bernie & son Martin, Grandson Dara, sisters Lil (Hynes) and Nellie (Carkill), brother Tom, Sisters in law Mary, Delma & Phil, brothers in law Donal & Noel. Nieces and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Remains arriving for Requiem mass this Saturday to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence