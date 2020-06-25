Kathleen McCormack neé Cassells, Fethard

Cashel Road, Fethard.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her daughters Clare and Rita (and her partner Brian), sister Noel, grandchildren John and Ashley (and her partner Michael), great grandson Aaron, son in law Van, close friend Tony Askins, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral will be restricted to Kathleen’s family.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday at 11am from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on www.parishchurch.net.

Burial will take place after Mass in Calvary Cemetery.

