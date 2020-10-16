Kathleen “Kitty” Lonergan nee Purcell, Doon and Thurles

Lacka, Doon, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles.

October 15th 2020, unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by her sister Philomena, brothers Edward and Donal and sister-in-law Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Esther and Mai, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence Friday for family and close friends. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Doon cemetery.

Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines regarding Covid-19, attendance in the Church will be limited to 25 people.

