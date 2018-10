Currasilla, Grangemockler, Carrick-On-Suir

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Saturday October 6th from 4pm with removal to St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday October 7th at 12 noon in St. Marys Church, Grangemockler, followed by burial afterwards in Nine-Mile-House Cemetery.