Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Kennedy, Rathcabbin

Kathleen (Kitty) Kennedy nee Morris

Newtown, Rathcabbin, Roscrea. Formerly of Aglish.

Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Christopher and Vina Morris, her sisters Sr Marie-Therese, Una and Bridge, her sons in law John, Noel and Sean, and daughter in law Zulekha. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Mary, Fr. Michael, Margaret, Vina, Paddy, Christy, Mark, Eugene, Teresa, Ita and Joe, brother James, sister Tess, 15 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home , Newtown, Rathcabbin with removal on Friday morning February 19th at 11.30 am to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin for funeral mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Bonoham cemetery Rathcabbin.

The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Lusmagh Parish Church Facebook page.

Messages of sympathy for the family can be left below.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

Kathleen’s family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

