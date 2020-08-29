Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Curley, nee Tierney, Galway and Terryglass

Redmount Hill, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe, Co Galway and late of Terryglass.

Retired teacher of Roscommon VEC.

Died suddenly at home.

In compliance with COVID regulations, mass is on Tuesday at 12noon in St Mary’s Church, Laurencetown, with burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery, Ballinasloe.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence