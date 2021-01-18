Kathleen (Kit) Butler nee Cahalan, Borrisokane

Formerly of 2 Church Road, Borrisokane.

Peacefully on Sunday morning surrounded by her family, in the care of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane.

Kit will be dearly missed by her son Ian and daughters Tina and Patricia and all her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, daughter in law, sons in law, sister Nanc McCarthy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane (Via Main Street, Church road and St Bridget’s Ave) on Tuesday morning arriving at 10.45 for private family funeral mass at 11. The mass will be livestreamed on twitch.tv/borrisokane or on http://www.kilaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Friends of the Animals Nenagh.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Kits family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

