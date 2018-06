Sacred Heart Residence, Sybil Hill, Raheeny, Dublin and formerly of Uskane, Borrisokane.

Reposing at Sybil Hill Nursing Home on Thursday from 3.00pm with removal at 5.00pm to the nursing home chapel for funeral prayers.

Requiem mass on Friday in SS Peter and Paul Church, Borrisokane at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery