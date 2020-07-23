Kathleen Hauck, Nenagh

Kathleen Hauck (née Hughes)

Late of Ballinamona, Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary.

Passed away on July 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank; devoted mother of Barbara Kelly (Jim) and Michael (Kathleen); loving mom of Seamus, Kiera, Ian, Sean, Genevieve, Michael, and Conall; dear great mom mom of Noah; sister of Pakie Hughes (Joan), Mary Brennan (Bill), Rody Hughes (Kathleen), Sarah Walsh (Tom), Antoinette McKeough and Sean Hughes (Joan) also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Funeral has taken place in Philadelphia.

A memorial mass will be held in memory of Kathleen in conjunction with the Kilkeary Graveyard mass this Saturday at 6.30 o’clock. May Kathleen rest In Peace.

