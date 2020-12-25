Kathleen Flynn, Nenagh & Ballinleenty

Kathleen Flynn (nee Heffernan)

15 St Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh and formerly of Ballybreeda, Capparoe, Nenagh and originally from Ballinleenty, Tipperary. Suddenly on 23rd December 2020.

Will be sadly missed by her loving sons, PJ and John, Daughter-in-law Anne-Ita, cherished grandchildren Shauna, Orlaith and Tiernan. Pre-deceased by her husband Pa, brothers Timmie (twin), Martin, Jerry, William and John, sisters – in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family funeral will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Monday, December 28th. Departing from John’s house in Capparoe at 10:45 to arrive (via Ballybreeda) at Silvermines Church for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery, Nenagh.

