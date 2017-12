79 Springfort Meadows, Nenagh

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 6.30 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to Limerick Baptist church, Old Cratloe Road on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock for funeral service followed by burial in Killoscully Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta house. House private please.