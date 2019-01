Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Daughter of Michael Hanratty and Noreen Ryan.

Reposing at her parent’s home on Monday evening between 5-8pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St. Bridgid’s Church, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Arriving for requiem mass at 10am. Followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donation if desired to ARC cancer support.