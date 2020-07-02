Julia Ryan, Portroe

Julia Ryan Nee Maher

Ardarra, Portroe peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Christy and son Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jimmy, Chris, John and Connie. Brother Sean, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Daughters in law, partners, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins, kind neighbours relatives and friends. May Julia Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a family funeral mass will take place this Friday at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe followed by burial in Church grounds at approx 12 o’clock. We suggest using the condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. A memorial mass will be held for Julia at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

