Julia Cormack nee Bergin, Templemore and Freshford

The Islands, Loughmore, Templemore and formerly Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

February 21, 2021, peacefully.

Predeceased by her husband William, brothers Rev. Pat Bergin and John, sisters Margaret and Anne.

Sadly missed by her daughters Mary (Young) and Noreen (Beechinor), sons Pat, Liam, John and Laurence, sister Mary Daly, sons-in-law David and Pat, daughters-in-law Jane, Louise and Maria, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 24th February at 2pm in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private please.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The funeral service will be on livestream at www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore

Condolences may be left at www.ejgrey.com

May Julia Rest in Peace.