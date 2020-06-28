Julia Cahalan, neé Gaynor, Borrisokane

Coolagorna, Borrisokane.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by her her heartbroken family after a short illness, Predeceased by her husband Martin, brothers Ned and Kevin,her parents Eileen and Michael, survived by her daughter Alice , sons Michael, Martin and James and her cherished grandchildren Ben, Daniel, Kate, Ava and James, daughter-in-law Noreen and Martina, sisters Mary Kelly (UK), Melissa Costello (Dublin), Imelda Gormelly (Lorrha), brothers Des and Len, brothers-in-law Tim Cahalan and Mike Gormelly,sisters-in-law Eileen, Maureen and Deta, nephews neighbours relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Coolagorna at 11.30 am on Monday, via Congor to arrive at Ardcroney church for family funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cloughjordan cemetery at 1.30.

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

Donations to the Milford Care Team.

