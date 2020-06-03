Josie Whelton, Thurles & Kildare

Josie Whelton

6 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles and formerly Rathangan, Co. Kildare.

Due to the Government guidelines a private funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

