Josie (Johanna) Dermody

Ballyea, Rathcabbin, Roscrea

Reposing this Thursday evening at the Chapel at Portumna Retirement Village from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial at Bonoham cemetery.