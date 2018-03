Josie Donaghy, nee Byrne,

22 Derheen, Thurles and formerly of Cooleagh, Ballinure, Thurles.

Reposing at 22 Derheen, Thurles on Monday from 4 – 6pm

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles at 6.30pm

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock

Followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery Thurles

Donations if desired to Cancer Research.