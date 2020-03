4 St Mary’s Road, Killenaule.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4 to 7 o’clock followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Killenaule to arrive for 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon cemetery, Killenaule.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands.