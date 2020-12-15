Josephine ‘Josie’ Scully, Roscrea

Josephine ‘Josie’ Scully nee Keeshan

Cooleshall, Roscrea, Co. Offaly. December 14, 2020.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines a private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Her remains will leave her residence on Thursday morning at 11am and travelling via Killavilla Community Centre to the church.

