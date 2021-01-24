Josephine (Josie) Jordan (nee Corbett), Thurles

4 Connolly Terrace, Thurles and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore, Cashel.

Predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Annie Mary, brothers Ned, Johnny and Bill. Sadly missed by her children, Emmet, Rebecca, Frank and Luke, son in law David, daughters in law Aine and Sandra, grandchildren, Ashton, Jake, Lexie, Kevin and Ella, brothers Mick and Tommy, sisters Maryanne Commins, Nora Lyons and Teresa Droney, uncle Michael O Dwyer, aunt in law Bridie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with government guidelines Josie’s remains will arrive at the Cathedral of the assumption Thurles on Monday morning 25th January, at 10:30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

(Funeral mass limited to 10 family members) Burial after Mass in Rossmore cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation Ireland.

