Josephine (Jo) Flynn, New York and Borrisokane

Queens, New York and Borrisokane

Josephine’s remains will arrive in Borrisokane for her Funeral Mass in St Peter and Pauls Church, Borrisokane at 1.00pm on Wednesday



Burial will take place immediately afterwards.



Livelink for funeral service; www.sspetersandpaulsborrisokane.ie

Family flowers only, Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society

