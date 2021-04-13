Josephine (Jo) Flynn, New York & Borrisokane

Queens, New York and of Borrisokane.

Peacefully after a short illness, in Calvary Hospital, The Bronx, on Sunday night 11th April.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, cherished and dearly missed by Sr Carmel Rscj (Armagh), Gerry (Clonmel), Fr Edward CSSp (Dublin), Martin, (Borrisokane) Nola Koch Flynn (Cloughjordan), Regina (Monasterevan), Cora Loftus (Kildare), Gaye Buckley (Clonmel), Sisters in Law, Anne and Mary, Brothers in Law, Edmund and Noel, nephews and nieces, Erwin, Shane, Cathal and Clara, Caoimhe and Eimhín, Stephen, Gearóid and Máire, extended family and friends.

The family would like to acknowledge the expressions of support which they have received from near and far at this difficult time.

May gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

