Parkroe, Craughwell, Co. Galway and formerly of Ballingarrane, Clonmel

Reposing at her home in Parkroe, Craughwell on Friday evening from 6.30pm unto 9.30pm

Funeral arriving at St Colman’s Church, Craughwell on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore, Galway

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.