Josephine Britton, Clonmel and Carlow

Formerly Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel and Abbeycourt, Tullow, Co Carlow

25th January 2021 peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Daughter of the late Edward and Selene, sister of Imelda and Eamon.

Very deeply regretted by her loving brother Martin and sisters Denise, Patsy, Carmel, Tina and Diana, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, key workers of Josephine’s at Abbey Close, Tullow, Co Carlow and her best friend Margaret Cantwell, relatives and friends.

May Josephine Rest in Peace

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the Church.

Josephine’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday morning for a private Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

