Josephine Barry nee O’Halloran, Bansha and Clare

Barnlough, Bansha and formerly of Tulla, Co Clare.

Peacefully after a long illness at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Beloved mother of the late Damian, and predeceased by brothers Mike, Stanley and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, beloved mother of Kevin, Margaret (McCarthy), John, Donna, Michele, Louise and Enda, adored grandmother of Evan, Aisling, Roisin, Joshua, Julia, Caitlin, Rachel, Ciarán, Emma, Oran, Fiadh, Cillian and Tadhg. She will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Karl and John, daughters-in-law Jenny(Melbourne), Siobhán and Shannen, sister Eda, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many neighbours and friends

A private family funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Annunciation Bansha at 11 o’clock on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Irish Heart Foundation or South Tipperary Hospice if so desired.

Josephine’s Mass will be live streamed on the Brendan Kerins YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence