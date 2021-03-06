Joseph (Joe) Troy, Thurles

St Brigid’s, Lognafulla, Thurles.

Suddenly, in his 93rd year. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Ward 3A, University Hospital Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Noreen, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Aisling and Jack, sister Mary (Chicago), sisters in law Nora, Chrissie and Vera, nephews, nieces, cousins, former colleagues in Valley Ice Cream and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the Club for Dancing, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Joe’s funeral is private.

Joe’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday 9th March at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

House Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence