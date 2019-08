Newtown, Clonard, Mountrath, Co. Laois.

Reposing at his son Brendan’s residence Clonard today from 4 o’clock, with Rosary at 8 o’clock.

Also reposing on Sunday from 2 o’clock with Rosary at 8 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Edmund’s Church Castletown

for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.