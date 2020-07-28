Johnny Murphy, Fethard

Johnny Murphy

Kilnockin, Fethard.

July 27th,2020. Pre deceased by his wife Doreen; deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Pat, Nina, Gerard, Jackie and John, his sisters Patricia, Johanna, Anne (England)and Philomena (Australia), daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard , this Wednesday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines , we would ask those attending to maintain a social distance. The funeral will be live streamed on parishchurch.net . Condolences and messages of support for the family may be left on the condolence section below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence