Johnny Hayes, Holycross

Johnny Hayes

The Village, Holycross, Thurles

15-11-2020. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Jim, brothers Noel and Martin, sister-in-law Helen. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Biddy (Clowrey), Mary (Durcan) and Kay (O’Gorman), brothers Dinny and Mattie, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Eddie, Joe and Paddy, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Following government guidelines on social gatherings; Johnny’s Funeral cortége will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Thursday, 19th November, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

