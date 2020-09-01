Johnny Griffin, Newcastle

Late of Knockperry, Newcastle, and who was in the tender care of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town.

Johnny passed away unexpectedly after a short illness in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by Paddy Moroney, Mary Moroney (Dublin), Alice Ryan (Nire Road) and Alice Moroney (Longford), nephews Paud, Gabriel and Seamus, nieces Annmarie, Cathy, Lisa and Bridget, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am, Wednesday followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.