Johnny Gleeson, Roscrea

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Glentara, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his wife Nora.

Deeply regretted by his sons Sean, Peter and Michael, brothers Ned (Moneygall), Peadar (Waterford), sisters Mary (Dublin), Ann (Johannesburg, South Africa), daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to goverment guidelines Johnny’s Funeral Mass will be for the immediate family only (10 people). Private Removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening at 6.30 (Travelling down Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Johnny’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

