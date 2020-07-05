Johnnie “Buddy” Williams, Clonmel

Johnnie “Buddy” Williams

Upper Irishtown, Clonmel

Devoted father of Margaret (Farrell), Christine (Byrne), sons John (Buddy), Patrick and Anthony, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Ann (Condon), Sarah (Millea), Christine (Keane), Josie (Cronin) and Catherine (Allen), grandchildren Robert, Evan, Edward, Allan, Shelley, Gillian, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Billy and Bobby, daughter-in-law Melissa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

