John Walsh, Templemore

Main Street, Templemore, on the 25th of September 2020, peacefully at Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by His loving Wife, Kaye, Daughters Katie and Shauna, Sons, Paul, David and Mark, Daughters in law Eimear, Linda, and Sarah, Sons in law Joe and Joaquin, 13 Grandchildren, Sister Eileen, Brothers Garry , Dermot and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore, on Sunday Evening from 4pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 7.45.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish cancer society.

Mass can be viewed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

