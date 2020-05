Mayfield, Parkmore, Roscrea

Removal on Wednesday at 1.15 from Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone via Roscrea Road and Abbey Street to St Cronans Church, Roscrea.

In accordance with Government guidelines a private funeral will take place for John’s family only.

The funeral mass at 2pm will be live streamed on www.stcronanscluster.ie with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.