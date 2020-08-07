John (Wally) Walsh, Nenagh

John (Wally) Walsh

Ard Cruidin, Nenagh and late of St Josephs Park. Unexpectedly at home.

Pre-deceased by his beloved father Ger and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Theresa, brothers Ger & David and sister Therese. Grandmother Kitty. Aunts and Uncles, brother in law and sisters in law, Nephews, nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Wally Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a family funeral mass will take place this Monday at 11 o’clock in St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh. His funeral mass can be viewed on livestream at nenaghparish.ie , or on Radio at 106.2 fm.

Followed by Cremation in Shannon at approx 1 o’clock. We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

