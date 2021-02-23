John Sullivan, Nenagh

Barbaha Lower, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Passed away on February 22nd 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff at University Hospital Limerick and ward 3D.

Predeceased by his son Patrick, parents Margaret and John and nephew Michael Reddan.

John will be sadly missed by his adored wife and best friend Bridget (nee Mulcahy), son Gerard, daughter Margaret (Ryan) (Capparoe), sister Josie Reddan (Killaloe), son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Claire, his grandchildren whom he adored Emma, Jack, Shane, Kate and Tommy, his niece Ann, brother-in-law Tom (Mulcahy), sister-in-law Sheila (McKeogh), all his cousins and extended relatives, kind neighbours and many many friends.

A private family Funeral Mass for John will take place on Thursday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery, with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portoeburgessyoughalparishes

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal

May he Rest in Peace

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence