John Starr, Nenagh

Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Slipped away suddenly, but peacefully.

Predeceased by his son Eric, sister Noreen and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Christina, sons Shane and Greg, daughters in-law Devval, Claire, Laura and Stephanie.

His adored grandchildren Eoghan, Aoife, Ava, Isabella and Ruan, sisters Mary and Sadie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

House Strictly private.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence