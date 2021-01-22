John Seymour, Killaloe and Birdhill

Clonfadda, Killaloe and Birdhill.

Peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Orla and children Tony, Angela, Tom, Grace, Robert, Theresa and Jackie; grandchildren Colin, Sam, Emily, Aaron, sisters Bridget, Ann and Mairead, brothers Martin, Anthony, Mike and Paudie; uncle Paddy; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 John’s funeral will be private on Saturday in St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe at 11am followed by burial in Relig Lua Killaloe.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

House private